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I got another strike strike from YouTube ( I must be doing something right)
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146 views • May 31, 2022
Hi in this video I just want to let my brothers and sisters know that I have another YouTube Stoke and won’t be uploading on YouTube for at least a week or so
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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