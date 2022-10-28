PRAY CALIFORNIA Annual Conference 2022 - Part 5 A

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Part 5A: Shofars call people in, Maryal Boumann, Director of Pray California introduction, PIHOP Worship, Dr. Ted Baehr Founder of Movieguide updates about Hollywood and the Entertainment industry, Prayer Leaders pray over it, Maryal Boumann and Wolfgang Kovacek introduce Netz Gomez and Daughter Ilse Gomez, Hot Button Issues Questions and Answers, Prayer Leaders pray.