Restrictions on the area of Tel Rumeida

The Israeli occupation prevents non-residents of Tel Armida from reaching the area. Palestinians suffer from Israeli settler attacks and terror, house raids and assaults. An Israeli checkpoint controls the lives of residents. Tel Armida is considered one of the oldest archaeological sites in the world.
Interview: Imad Abu Shamsiya: Activist and resident of Tel Armida
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 30/10/2024
