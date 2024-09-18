BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Devices again exploded tonight during the funeral ceremonies for the Hezbollah victims from yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
245 views • 7 months ago

The American website Axios claims that Israel blew up thousands of radios in Lebanon today as part of the second phase of the attack.

Devices also exploded tonight during the funeral ceremonies for the Hezbollah victims from yesterday.

Adding:

New explosions of communication devices have been recorded in Lebanon.

In Lebanon, they claim that cellular devices such as iPhones also explode.

Adding:

Pagers, which caused hundreds of people in Lebanon to suffer, emitted an audible signal before the explosion, prompting many to bring the devices to their faces, writes the New York Times.

For example, the injured Iranian ambassador acted in this way. The newspaper reports that he lost one eye and nearly lost the other.





Keywords
politicsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
