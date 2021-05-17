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Abortion Chinese bioweapons This guy's working for the CCP, Chinese propaganda
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10 views • May 17, 2021
COVID CRUSADE: FRANKLIN GRAHAM PREACHES VACCINE GOSPEL FOR DEEP STATE
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall explores how leading evangelicals are now pushing the vaccine agenda full throttle, as names such as Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress double down on COVID. Blasphemy reigns over Brazil, as the Christ the Redeemer statue is marked with Coronavirus propaganda. Eric Clapton says that the vaccine nearly killed him, and Mike Pompeo agrees with TRUNEWS: the virus came from the Wuhan lab.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/17/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-crusade-franklin-graham-preaches-vaccine-gospel-for-deep-state
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall explores how leading evangelicals are now pushing the vaccine agenda full throttle, as names such as Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress double down on COVID. Blasphemy reigns over Brazil, as the Christ the Redeemer statue is marked with Coronavirus propaganda. Eric Clapton says that the vaccine nearly killed him, and Mike Pompeo agrees with TRUNEWS: the virus came from the Wuhan lab.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/17/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-crusade-franklin-graham-preaches-vaccine-gospel-for-deep-state
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