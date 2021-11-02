© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 29th Kansas Legislature Cornell Beard International Association Machinist and Aviation Workers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • November 02, 2021
Oct 29th Kansas Legislature Cornell Beard International Association Machinist and Aviation Workers
KS Legislature
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nErb2tER9Wo&;t
The Special Committee on Government Overreach and Impact of COVID-19 Mandates 10/29/2021
https://www.kake.com/story/44960448/wichita-machinist-union-stands-against-spirit-textron-vaccine-mandate-for-thousands-of-workers
KS Legislature
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nErb2tER9Wo&;t
The Special Committee on Government Overreach and Impact of COVID-19 Mandates 10/29/2021
https://www.kake.com/story/44960448/wichita-machinist-union-stands-against-spirit-textron-vaccine-mandate-for-thousands-of-workers
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.