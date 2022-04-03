Hundreds of Syrian Mercenaries Arrived in Russia and Are Preparing To Enter Ukraine To Fight

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04/02/2022 US daily news YouTube channel : Russia withdraw its forces from areas around Kiev and concentrate East following this week’s peace talks in the face of fierce Ukraine resistance and growing logistics and supply problems among Russian forces. At least 300 soldiers of Syrian fighters are reportedly about to join Russian forces to fight in Ukraine. This number is also expected to increase.