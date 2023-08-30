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Shawn McBreairty: American Library Association Sexualizes, Corrupts Children
The New American
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21 views • August 30, 2023

The American Library Association (ALA) is a powerful and well-funded organization that promotes far-left Marxist policies in public and K–12 libraries. The promoted content includes graphic pornography, LGBT and transgender propaganda, and divisive racial ideology such as Critical Race Theory (CRT). The ultimate goal is to destroy nuclear family and tear people apart so they are easier to govern, believes Maine educational activist and journalist Shawn McBreairty.In this interview with The New American, Mr. McBreairty explains the meaning of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion premises of the ALA's "core values," discusses the ALA's significance and outreach, and exposes its appalling role in the hypersexualization of children. The consequences of the leftist radicalization of public schools and libraries are nothing but tragic: academic scores and reading proficiency are at record lows, and depression and anxiety among children are soaring. The "woke" sex-related policies in the educational systems are decades-old, yet they dramatically accelerated during the Biden administration, a close ally of the ALA, noted Mr. McBreairty, adding that an overwhelming majority of Americans strongly disapprove of sexual content in schools.

Yet the ALA is about to get even more radical with the recent election of its new president, Emily Drabinski, a self-described "Marxist lesbian" who made it her campaign promise to "wield power" to address "unchecked climate change, class war, white supremacy, and imperialism."

Parents ought to establish a solid Biblical foundation for their children. An important fact to acknowledge is that public schools are broken beyond repair and it will be wise to consider alternative options such as homeschooling or enrollment in a Christian school. At the very least, parents could advocate for changes by legally pressuring local school boards and libraries to dissociate from the ALA, following the examples set by states like Arizona, South Carolina, Idaho, Wyoming, Georgia, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Montana.

Below are some helpful resources for parents and all those interested in saving future generations of Americans:

Please follow Shawn McBreirty on X (Twitter)

Substack: https://shawnmcbreairty.substack.com/

The World Library Association as an alternative to the ALA: https://worldlibraryassociation.org/

To check the content of children's books, please visit Booklooks.org

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childrenlgbtthe new americanveronika kyrylenkoamerican library association
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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