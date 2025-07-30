🚨🔊THESE RARE-EARTH-RICH ROCKS ON THE OCEAN FLOOR COULD UPEND GLOBAL GEOECONOMICS

The rocks, known scientifically as “polymetallic nodules,” are situated about 5 km down below the ocean surface, and are subject to immense pressure, nearly freezing temperatures, and no natural light.

👉Their contents? Valuable metals like cobalt, nickel and manganese – tech minerals that wars are being fought over today.

👉The catch? Besides the technology required to harvest them, the nodules sit largely in a patch of the Pacific Ocean which no country owns. Furthermore, a sudden rush for the metals could wreck local ecosystems.