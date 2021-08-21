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UFOs: Benevolent or Diabolical? | Interview With Alien Abductee Lee Arne
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85 views • August 21, 2021
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Lee's Website - https://www.new2christ.com.au/
Videos & Music:
Face Like The Sun - "Age of Deceit"
77s - "Mezzo" from the album "Drowning With Land In Sight" https://music.apple.com/us/album/mezzo/1455543367?i=1455543375
Peter Gabriel - "Intruder" from the album "Melt" https://music.apple.com/us/album/peter-gabriel-3-melt-remastered/986713177
Paypal: https://paypal.me/ChristianObserver?locale.x=en_US
Lee's Website - https://www.new2christ.com.au/
Videos & Music:
Face Like The Sun - "Age of Deceit"
77s - "Mezzo" from the album "Drowning With Land In Sight" https://music.apple.com/us/album/mezzo/1455543367?i=1455543375
Peter Gabriel - "Intruder" from the album "Melt" https://music.apple.com/us/album/peter-gabriel-3-melt-remastered/986713177
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