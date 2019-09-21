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WSJ: Trump repeatedly asked Ukraine president to probe Biden's son
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1 view • September 21, 2019
The Wall Street Journal reports that in a July phone call, President Trump repeatedly pressured the president of Ukraine to work with Rudy Giuliani and investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son. #FoxNews
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