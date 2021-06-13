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COVID-19 CRIMINALITY - PROF. MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY
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220 views • June 13, 2021
COVID-19 CRIMINALITY - PROF. MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY
Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”. SARS-2 is upheld as the “killer virus”. And now the covid vaccine is presented to public opinion as the “solution”, which will allow us to resume a “normal life”. The covid vaccine project is profit driven. It is supported by corrupt governments. Is it safe? Were the standard animal lab tests using mice or ferrets conducted? Or did Pfizer, Moderna, et al “go straight to human “guinea pigs.”? In this video report, Prof. Michel Chossudovsky addresses the issue of Big Pharma criminality.
Amazingly, The New York Times – 22 May 2021 – predicts massive population reduction over the next few decades. “Fewer babies’ cries. More abandoned homes. Toward the middle of this century, as deaths start to exceed births, changes will come that are hard to fathom.”
Visit Global Research: https://www.globalresearch.ca/
Instagram at @crg_globalresearch
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ggt/
Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”. SARS-2 is upheld as the “killer virus”. And now the covid vaccine is presented to public opinion as the “solution”, which will allow us to resume a “normal life”. The covid vaccine project is profit driven. It is supported by corrupt governments. Is it safe? Were the standard animal lab tests using mice or ferrets conducted? Or did Pfizer, Moderna, et al “go straight to human “guinea pigs.”? In this video report, Prof. Michel Chossudovsky addresses the issue of Big Pharma criminality.
Amazingly, The New York Times – 22 May 2021 – predicts massive population reduction over the next few decades. “Fewer babies’ cries. More abandoned homes. Toward the middle of this century, as deaths start to exceed births, changes will come that are hard to fathom.”
Visit Global Research: https://www.globalresearch.ca/
Instagram at @crg_globalresearch
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ggt/
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