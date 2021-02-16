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Part 2 - Warriors of Light Language of Light Activation By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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3 views • February 16, 2021
Now comes activation for the Warriors of Light (Part 2) - this one's for you! This Light Language Activation Video is tailored to you with lots of regenerating high vibrational light to ignite your spiritual circuitry. Keep your luminous light burning brightly for the world Warriors of Light, so that you remain a beacon of light for yourself and humanity. I am once again bringing forth a multi-faceted Language of Light Activation specifically for you brilliant souls. Keep your vibes up and shine, shine, shine! Part 3 will be forthcoming for the Warriors of Love! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

WARRIORS OF TRUTH, LIGHT, LOVE SERIES PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbzuB9HKBFWlfEVl_RKx-5l2eqdktwSDG

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (Brighteon) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (LBRY) https://lbry.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
warriorsintuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionstarseed activationlight language healingpleiadian starseedprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingsstarseed awakeningpeople and blogsorion starseedlightworker activation codes
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