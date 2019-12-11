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Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in Harlem
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175 views • December 11, 2019
Every hardship we've encountered on this journey has been a gift. It's when we face adversity that we truly find out what we're made of. Everything we claim to be boils down to the question of who we are when the cards are stacked against us, when the oppressors try to silence us, and when the dark forces want to shut us down.
They thought they would bury us. They didn't know we were seeds.
Children's Health Defense is assembling an army of activists to push for children's health, justice, medical freedom and truth. We're holding a spot for you.
Stop what you're doing and sign up with us right now. Together we will win. ChildrensHealthDefense.org
They thought they would bury us. They didn't know we were seeds.
Children's Health Defense is assembling an army of activists to push for children's health, justice, medical freedom and truth. We're holding a spot for you.
Stop what you're doing and sign up with us right now. Together we will win. ChildrensHealthDefense.org
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