Sowing the Wind, Reaping the Whirlwind (Bible Talks with Rob Knott)

Presented by Rob Knott, Associate Speaker and Bible School Director for White Horse Media. As a Nation, we have forgotten what it is that made us great. Our Founding Fathers in forming the broad framework of the constitution and the bill of rights understood that for this Nation to continue to remain free, we would need to follow, principles of honesty, Justice, and morality. In recent weeks we have had to witness many multiple mass shootings where many people perished. When young people are not taught by their parents from an early age that God's holy Law is still binding, where evolution rules the school’s curriculum, human life will have little value, like being on the ocean without a compass, leading only downward into a lawless state of affairs. Psalm 11:3 says “If the foundations be destroyed what can the righteous do?” Visit our website: https://www.whitehorsemedia.com

