https://gettr.com/post/p2h926wc0db
0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
大科技公司应该取消推特中共账号，停止中共官方宣传，比如华春莹和赵立坚这些中共国的发言人。推特他们禁止郭先生的帐号，他们噤声爆料革命的人。
Big tech should start suspending the Twitter account of the CCP's official propaganda, like Hua Chunying and Zhao Lijian, all these CCP state-owned spokespersons. They banned Mr. Mouse Guo and the people of Chinese whistleblower movements.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks
