© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Junk News Tells the Truth - For Once
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • September 04, 2021
Hamilton's Junk News Leader, CHCH "News" slips up and deviates from the COVID narrative.
I intend to upload this short video to my YouTube channel which has already been hammered with two community guideline violations over the last 18 months.
Given that the bulk of this video consists of claims made by the government-subsidized Junk News, I want to see if it ends up being deleted anyway.
I intend to upload this short video to my YouTube channel which has already been hammered with two community guideline violations over the last 18 months.
Given that the bulk of this video consists of claims made by the government-subsidized Junk News, I want to see if it ends up being deleted anyway.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.