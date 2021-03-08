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Another Jew Lie/Hoax ~ The Truth will set You Free ~ [John 8:32].
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140 views • March 08, 2021
Sheeple still believe the earth is a globe even though #1 sold out academics and scientists cannot proof/substantiate "any" of their claims using the Scientific Method (...), #2 we know NASA is ran by Jewry of the Synagogue of Satan, #3 the Bible tell us CRYSTAL CLEAR that THE EARTH IS FLAT (Genesis 1:6-7).
THINK: Why did these demonised Luciferians get so angry when asked to swear by The Bible that they had been to the moon? You see, demons and those filled with demons hate our Loving Abba/Father ~Jehovah/Yahweh ~ with pure and perfect hatred.
Hey, brethren, don't be ashamed to be called a Christian!! I watch and hear "1000s" self-proclaimed Christians (goats) taking His Glorious Name in vain! Being ashamed to be a Christian?! Are you loosing your soul or what?
What's your testimonty of Jesus Christ?? I have mine which I will be uploading across all social media.
THINK: Why did these demonised Luciferians get so angry when asked to swear by The Bible that they had been to the moon? You see, demons and those filled with demons hate our Loving Abba/Father ~Jehovah/Yahweh ~ with pure and perfect hatred.
Hey, brethren, don't be ashamed to be called a Christian!! I watch and hear "1000s" self-proclaimed Christians (goats) taking His Glorious Name in vain! Being ashamed to be a Christian?! Are you loosing your soul or what?
What's your testimonty of Jesus Christ?? I have mine which I will be uploading across all social media.
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