【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Rudy Giuliani: We’ve Got To Stand Up to the Politicians, Businesses and Tech Companies Bought by CCP.We Can’t Allow People To Be Blind Any Longer

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06/03/2021 Rudy Giuliani: How it took the U.S one year to recognize that it was the Chinese Communist Party that spread the CCP virus is unbelievable. We’ve got to stand up to the politicians, businesses and tech companies that were bought by the CCP.We can’t allow our people to be blind any longer.