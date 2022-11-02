Create New Account
War Against the Human, Negative Effects on Menstrual Cycles Revealed in Pfizer Documents | Ep. 38
We The Patriots USA
Published 22 days ago

Award-winning author and journalist, Naomi Wolf joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to discuss The War Against the Human, where the end goal is to put our humanity behind a tech paywall. The perspective about bravery and this moment in history she gained writing her latest book, “The Bodies of Others.” Plus the shocking data she’s uncovered in Pfizer’s court-ordered documents concerning women’s menstrual cycles and how much they knew before the shots hit the market, in Episode 37.


