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SN1007: Distress of Nations, States In Emergency & Fast Tracking Technocracy | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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3 views • March 06, 2020
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2020/03/06/distress-of-nations-states-in-emergency-fast-tracking-technocracy ]

It was bound to happen – Coronavirus has reached America. Some might say that it’s been here longer than we’re being lead to believe but that discussion will be for future transmissions.

It’s almost as if the civil unrest that the world was expecting has been grinded to a serious halt because of this mysterious coronavirus. Authoritarian gun control measures have been able to proceed forward somewhat unabated, yet New Mexico sheriffs soldier on, suing the state for their unconstitutional orders. All the while, thousands of refugees are beginning their migration towards Greece, and like the locusts leaving Africa for China, who knows what their presence may bring.

While the middle-to-far east experiences its own turmoils, here in the west, we’re beginning to witness the beginning stages of CoViD19. Many Americans claim it’s a hoax while world events such as the Olympics are put on hiatus, just as the stock markets begin to plunge. States across the country are beginning to put themselves into emergency in order to prepare for “something”. Both Twitter and Fedbook have asked their employees to work from home in fears of spreading the virus.

Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding this disease, certain precautions have to be taken in one’s own life to secure the future. With Technocrats like Bill Gates at the helm, it’s hard to not to prepare yourself. Just as the world begins to enter into a quarantined and reclusive state, Elon Musk has announced the launch of his new brain-machine interface. Now, as the world descends into madness, we’ll at least all be online and with each other to watch it happen.

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agenda 21agenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom factionbiowarfarecoronaviruswuhan coronavirusevent 201global health security agenda
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