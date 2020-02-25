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Reagan warned of the coming tyrannical Communist threat in America
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24 views • February 25, 2020
We must all say there is a price we will not pay, there is a point at which they must not advance. ~Ronald Reagan
Reagan might as well have been a political prophet. He could see the rise of Bernie Sanders and the Communists within the United States.
WE WERE WARNED!
Enjoy the tribute to our armed forces after the speech! America!!!
Reagan might as well have been a political prophet. He could see the rise of Bernie Sanders and the Communists within the United States.
WE WERE WARNED!
Enjoy the tribute to our armed forces after the speech! America!!!
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