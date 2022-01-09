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THE PCR TEST WAS BASED ON A COMPUTER MODEL AND LOST ITS EUA ON 1-1-22
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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100 views • January 09, 2022
Source: Sixth Sense. Everybody involved knew this was a bullshit test for a bullshit disease. Hang them all. They used this to boost profits while murdering people. More videos you might like to see:
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In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...
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He can do this because he is not human. Humans can't do this. Don't think so? Try it.
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Pastor Charles Lawson on why you should not be vaccinated with the Covid19 GMO editing software
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Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationpcrcovidgreat reset
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