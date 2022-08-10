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https://gnews.org/post/p15j40a88
【miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】7/13/2022 The CCP’s National Security of Major Emergency Incident Team was Established to Deal With the 1 billion Large Data Leakage Incident
The CCP has a one billion large data leak, to have these investigations about this so-called ‘accident’and they would want to either hack, erase, or buy these data back, the CCP established a team called, ‘National Security of Major Emergency Incident Team’.