THE REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - CHAPTER 13A

The Beast with 7 Heads and 10 Horns

Revelation's 7 Heads vs. Daniel's 4 Kingdoms

Who is the Club of Rome?

Is there need for a 3rd earthly Temple?

Who is the world? Who are the saints?

Why the world, including most of religion, will follow the Antichrist...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthseeker2028/



