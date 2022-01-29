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SIMPSON EPISODE FROM 1999.. LOOK AT THE FLAG LOOK AT THE MAN
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366 views • January 29, 2022
Matt Groening on Epstein Flight Log
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K6Qc3S
With 31 seasons and counting on the air, The Simpsons is undeniably a television phenomenon. Both the longest-running American sitcom and animated program, the critically acclaimed cartoon is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best shows of all time for its humorous satire of everything from politics and pop culture to everyday family life.
In fact, throughout its nearly 700 episodes, creator Matt Groening and his team have been so on top of the country’s cultural pulse, they’ve even managed to predict several major historical events — along with a few less momentous happenings.
Here are 17 times The Simpsons made eerily accurate predictions about the future.
With 31 seasons and counting on the air, The Simpsons is undeniably a television phenomenon. Both the longest-running American sitcom and animated program, the critically acclaimed cartoon is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best shows of all time for its humorous satire of everything from politics and pop culture to everyday family life.
In fact, throughout its nearly 700 episodes, creator Matt Groening and his team have been so on top of the country’s cultural pulse, they’ve even managed to predict several major historical events — along with a few less momentous happenings.
Here are 17 times The Simpsons made eerily accurate predictions about the future.
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Write to Megan McCluskey at [email protected].
Siegfried and Roy's Tiger Attack
Season 5, Episode 10: $pringfield (Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K6Qc3S
With 31 seasons and counting on the air, The Simpsons is undeniably a television phenomenon. Both the longest-running American sitcom and animated program, the critically acclaimed cartoon is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best shows of all time for its humorous satire of everything from politics and pop culture to everyday family life.
In fact, throughout its nearly 700 episodes, creator Matt Groening and his team have been so on top of the country’s cultural pulse, they’ve even managed to predict several major historical events — along with a few less momentous happenings.
Here are 17 times The Simpsons made eerily accurate predictions about the future.
With 31 seasons and counting on the air, The Simpsons is undeniably a television phenomenon. Both the longest-running American sitcom and animated program, the critically acclaimed cartoon is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best shows of all time for its humorous satire of everything from politics and pop culture to everyday family life.
In fact, throughout its nearly 700 episodes, creator Matt Groening and his team have been so on top of the country’s cultural pulse, they’ve even managed to predict several major historical events — along with a few less momentous happenings.
Here are 17 times The Simpsons made eerily accurate predictions about the future.
More Must-Read Stories From TIME
How the Anti-Vax Movement Is Taking Over the Right
What Happens Next in Ukraine Could Change Europe Forever
There's So Much More To Say About Bill Cosby
Death Doulas Used to Be Rare. The COVID-19 Pandemic Changed That
What It Feels Like to Be a Muslim Woman Auctioned Online by India's Right Wing
America's First Openly Trans City Council President Wants to Heal Minneapolis
The World's Farmers Need to Prepare for Serious Cash Crop Disruption
Write to Megan McCluskey at [email protected].
Siegfried and Roy's Tiger Attack
Season 5, Episode 10: $pringfield (Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling)
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