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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Calls out Fauci on Faux News
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146 views • December 06, 2020
Sucharit Bhakdi is a Thai-German epidemiologist, known for spreading truth about the 2020 COVID-19 plandemic. He studied at the Universities of Bonn, Gießen, Mainz and Copenhagen, and at the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg. - BUY THE BOOK
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