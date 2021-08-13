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Reiner Fuellmich w/ Dr. Wahome Ngare Concerning Vaccines in Kenya
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315 views • August 13, 2021
The current COVID vaccine situation in Kenya is very interesting because the World Health Organization (WHO) was accused of secretly using a birth-control vaccine (from 2013-2015) which contained a sterilization hormone called “human chorionic gonadotropin” (hCG) in its Kenyan anti-tetanus vaccination campaign! The WHO got caught because they were only injecting teenage girls and younger women, and also injecting them every three months.
This interview of Dr. Wahome Ngare is by German Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich from ‘Session 65’ of the Corona Investigative Committee (Aug 13th, 2021).
HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World: https://www.scirp.org/Journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=81838
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
This interview of Dr. Wahome Ngare is by German Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich from ‘Session 65’ of the Corona Investigative Committee (Aug 13th, 2021).
HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World: https://www.scirp.org/Journal/PaperInformation.aspx?PaperID=81838
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
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