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Five in Ten 9/16/21: Afghanistan's Riches
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11 views • September 15, 2021
Now that the US is gone, China is looking to exploit literally hundreds of billions of dollars worth of copper, lithium, and cobalt—essential elements needed to produce electric vehicles. https://rumble.com/vmjxez-five-in-ten-91621-afghanistans-riches.html
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5) China moving in on Afghanistan’s billions in mineral wealth; 4) New York state to require all new cars sold be electric by 2035; 3) Earthquake swarm in Canary Islands spark fears of megatsunami; 2) AI writes its own code; 1) Scientists trying to bring back the woolly mammoth.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) China moving in on Afghanistan’s billions in mineral wealth; 4) New York state to require all new cars sold be electric by 2035; 3) Earthquake swarm in Canary Islands spark fears of megatsunami; 2) AI writes its own code; 1) Scientists trying to bring back the woolly mammoth.
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