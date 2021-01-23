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The SICK, SATANIC "New Normal" Documentary
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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165 views • January 23, 2021
We are entering a dystopian techno nightmare. The PLANdemic is just the start.

And remember - it all happens because fucking, brain dead order followers (police, military, etc) are helping cabal psychopaths to enslave HUMANITY.

Add to this all corrupt death care professionals, other paid by big pharma "experts" and ignorant, dumb as fuck, unable to think on their own SHEEPLE and you understand we are doomed and only a Miracle can save us.

A great documentary that investigates The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose. It explains what's actually going on. It's made the connections in the right places. What concerns me is that if and when we all lose our jobs and become a burden on the state... could covid be a precursor to a global population reduction program? Kill off the old and weak first.....

Video created by happen.network - https://happen.network/
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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