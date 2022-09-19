32 y.o. runner dies just short of finish in half marathon

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India: A 32-year-old runner died of a heart attack while he was just a couple of hundred metres away from the finish line of the popular 21.1-km Satara Hill half marathon on Sunday.
Source @Covid BC