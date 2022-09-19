32 y.o. runner dies just short of finish in half marathon

India: A 32-year-old runner died of a heart attack while he was just a couple of hundred metres away from the finish line of the popular 21.1-km Satara Hill half marathon on Sunday.
Source @Covid BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.