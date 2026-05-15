Part 1 of 2. On May 9, 2026, Ben Emlyn-Jones joined the Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact Meetup to deliver a presentation on UFO disclosure and government secrecy.

His knowledge and storytelling are impressive, drawing on decades of research into UFOs, historical cases, and the politics of disclosure. Ben is the creator of the HPANWO blog, a contributor to UFO Truth Magazine, and the author of the Roswell Rising trilogy.

HPANWO blog: https://hpanwo.blogspot.com

Books: https://hpanwo-bb.blogspot.com/2016/08/roswell-rising-is-here.html

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@benthejrporter





UFO Disclosure Is Accelerating – Ben Emlyn-Jones (Part 1)

• Historical UFO evidence going back centuries

• The Roswell incident and start of modern secrecy

• The “truth embargo” and government denial strategies

• The 2017 turning point in mainstream disclosure

• 2023 shootdowns and rising official acknowledgment

• Testimony from military and insiders like David Grusch

• The possibility of recovered advanced technology





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