Two Soldiers - A Russian & Ukrainian - Spent 10 Days in the Same Trench Trying to Survive
Two soldiers - Russian and Ukrainian - spent 10 days in the same trench trying to survive

They tried to help each other in every way they could, sharing food and searching for water. The Russian guy could barely understand the Ukrainian, who spoke Ukrainian only. The words he could understand best were those the Ukrainian used to berate his commanders for abandoning him without help. 

Watch the Russian soldier in hospital, talking about the details of his evacuation.

