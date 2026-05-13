The Truth About Modern Banking, an interview with G. Edward Griffin

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Banks don’t just “hold” your money, they multiply it, lend it, and profit from a system most people barely understand. What sounded like conspiracy decades ago is now mainstream discussion: debt-based money, endless printing, and financial illusion. The scariest part? The entire system depends on confidence staying alive. Once trust breaks, everything changes fast.
#Banking #FederalReserve #Economy #FinancialSystem #DebtCrisis #Money #Truth #Finance #Inflation #RedPill
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