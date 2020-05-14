QUESTION: Who should one vote for? : Nicolai Levashov

QUESTION: Who should one vote for?

ANSWER: I recommend that if you don't want to vote, just spoil the ballot paper. Write on it: 'I'm not voting for anyone'. If you don't want to vote. (From the audience: You should choose the lesser evil!). OK, well who is the lesser evil? Prokhorov? Is Zhirinovsky the lesser evil? Tell me! (From the audience: No one is worthy!).

You have to understand that voting is a matter of conscience for each person. In fact, you don't have to go and vote. Do you think they are not going to use your vote if you choose not to go, or leave it unsigned? You will never even find out. Therefore, honestly speaking, whether you choose to go or not, nothing will change.

Well no, so what do we need to do? They haven’t let me in yet. You see, my wish, your wish can’t change much. (From the audience: Has something come back from the Strasbourg Court? ). We will see. (From the audience: They have the the same parasites sitting there, just like here). Yes, you are right. But there are certain things that they don't like to see in Russia either.

Don’t think that it would be advantageous to everyone in the West, if Russia turned into a 'nothing'. Because they fully understand that if Russia was to disappear then it will be their turn to disappear afterwards, just like in Russia. There are all kinds of people there.

Let’s talk about the main thing. It doesn’t matter what the Court there decides. No need to wait for a sea breeze.. You can act at every moment. For example, at the present time I've delayed the release of my next article. Why? Because I always hold on, when I feel that not everything is ready.

But right now, I feel that the information, and the picture will be complete. Now I can say that I have all the information to complete the picture.

The article is called ""On the question of democracy, or the theatre of the absurd continues."" In this article I describe all aspects. If, for example, we today we loose , to some extent, we have to turn our loss into a victory.

What can we call a victory? The more people are awaken, the more that people will come to understand, and the more that people will start to think using their own brains, the less likely that this sort of thing is going to happen next time. And if we really start to act, for example those labor unions which have started to be active too. This is the loophole that exists, for the very purpose of opposing the parasites that exist. They can’t yet do anything against them just yet. So for as long as they haven't done it, we need to use this tool to fight agains the parasites.