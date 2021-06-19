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Babies dying in the womb – why I urgently warn about the covid vaccine!
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320 views • June 19, 2021
If you were pregnant or a breastfeeding mom, and somebody would come by and tell you – ‘Hey, I’ve got a new vaccine, it hasn’t been tested yet on pregnant and breastfeeding moms, but I’m sure that the benefits are bigger than the risk. It will surely help your child’. Would you say yes to this vaccine? A talk about the current situation of vaccination with the new corona-vaccines and other vaccines.
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