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All The False Narratives - Cultivate Elevate & Demon Erasers
Cultivate Elevate channel Today we dabble into all the false narratives: Fake santa/hanta viruses, Fake Nukes, Radiation Myths, Radium water, and another side on the dog man. Enjoy. Note: he corrects his mic a few minutes in so the sound gets better.