ATF Doing Illegal Surprise Inspections At People’s Houses

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This is not a game, this is war and you need to get prepared. The first step towards confiscation is registration and if they are coming to your house to randomly inspect your firearms, you DON’T comply!
Sources:
https://armedamericannews.org/video-atf-conducts-surprise-firearm-inspection-at-mans-home-without-search-warrant/
https://famguardian.org/Subjects/GunControl/Law/freedom-from-war-state-dept-pub-7277.pdf
https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/yes-the-united-nations-is-hiring-disarmament-officers-in-new-york/
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