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What If Trump Is Part Of It?
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137 views • November 14, 2020
ZolnaReport - Nov 13 2020: Trump's inaction in getting rid of his FBI Director, Christopher Wray, CIA Director, Jenna Haspel, and his AG Bill Barr, is of real concern to me. The longer Trump waits, and allows Biden to get further entrenched, the more that I am concerned that it was all by design.
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