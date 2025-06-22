Multiple ballistic impacts in Tel Aviv & Haifa - part 1

Maariv: Iran launched 40 ballistic missiles at Israel.

🚨🇮🇷🇮🇱 - Multiple ballistic impacts in Tel Aviv and Haifa

Trump administration braces for possible Iranian retaliation, next 48 hours 'particularly concerning', NBC reports

There is still not a single reliably confirmed image of the US striking Iranian nuclear facilities with bunker buster missiles.

This would not have gone unnoticed, considering the explosion that these missiles produce.

Nuclear complex in Fordow not damaged by US strike - Iranian MP Raisi.

There was no damage to the underground installations. There are no leaks, said a parliamentarian from Qom province, where the nuclear facility is located.