Multiple ballistic impacts in Tel Aviv & Haifa - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maariv: Iran launched 40 ballistic missiles at Israel.
🚨🇮🇷🇮🇱 - Multiple ballistic impacts in Tel Aviv and Haifa
Adding:
Trump administration braces for possible Iranian retaliation, next 48 hours 'particularly concerning', NBC reports
Adding:
There is still not a single reliably confirmed image of the US striking Iranian nuclear facilities with bunker buster missiles.
This would not have gone unnoticed, considering the explosion that these missiles produce.
Adding:
Nuclear complex in Fordow not damaged by US strike - Iranian MP Raisi.
There was no damage to the underground installations. There are no leaks, said a parliamentarian from Qom province, where the nuclear facility is located.