2023-2-6 the books of the bible - kjv audio bible download - free - scourby - 148







I said I would upload the psalms for you to download and listen to, but brighteon does not support mp3 below 192kbps. So, here are all of the audio files for you which I uploaded to internet archive. Download and save them so you have your own audio files that are NOT in an app on your phone, which is susceptible to team satan manipulation and deletion.





https://archive.org/details/19-psalms-in-audio-with-chapters-from-the-kjv-of-the-bible._202302



There is a link...down...on the right hand side...to download all files at once.









