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Yes this is what the prophet says, but this is not what we do
goldenbowlstudiessa
goldenbowlstudiessa
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80 views • February 24, 2021
Dear brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, please come study this most important subject. Why as a people do we not heed the councils given by sister Ellen White. Is it not time for rival and reformation, please come hear this most important message.

Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

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www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
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Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672

Chat with us on Mewe
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The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
Keywords
bible prophecyend timesseventh day adventistezekiel 9144 000ellen whitelaodiceamodern israelpresent truthsigh and crymeat in due seasonwhy do we kill the prophetsa call for revival and reformationsteadily back to egyptsealing messagegods seal for his church
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy