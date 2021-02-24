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Yes this is what the prophet says, but this is not what we do
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80 views • February 24, 2021
Dear brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, please come study this most important subject. Why as a people do we not heed the councils given by sister Ellen White. Is it not time for rival and reformation, please come hear this most important message.
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The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
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