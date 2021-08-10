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Increased Viral Load of SARS CoV-2: Why is it higher in those who've been vaccinated?
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181 views • August 10, 2021
Here we are again, discussing one of the newly observed consequences of the COVID vaccines; that is, an increased viral load in those who've suffered what is called "vaccine breakthrough." As I have mentioned in prior videos, this may not be a case of vaccine breakthrough–not a failure of the vaccine–but a result of the vaccine. Enjoy, and God bless. Doc
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