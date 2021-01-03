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I AM NOT A MAN - Message received 12.29.2020
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
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36 views • January 03, 2021
This is a powerful message from Father. I hope you'll listen and share. :D If you would like to receive a transcript of the message, please email me at [email protected] and I'll send you a copy via email.

Chuck and I both thank you for your prayers, help and encouragement. We do have music that we have chosen to make available to those of you who want to help us financially. The discs will be arriving soon! Please let us know if you want one. If Father has touched you to help us financially and you want to do so, thank you! We appreciate every gift!!!! Here are the ways you can send your help:

Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO

or Paypal:
Paypal.me/DesignByVicky

Please use 'Friends and Family' when sending funds to us through Paypal, or they think the funds are for a product purchase and keep a portion of the gift.

If you want to reach out to me/us outside of YT, email me/us at [email protected].

Visit our website at: HeartPeaceProductions.com. I'm STILL trying to get to the site to make changes, (been sorta busy...) but you can hear some of our music there. Our 'professional' name is Cool Breeze, so there are still songs on the site that are secular. I am excited to be making the full transition to music dedicated to Father and hope that will be complete by the end of this week. No promises....I don't know what Father has in mind with regard to all of it, until He lets me know. CD's can also be purchased, so contact me either through the site or via email here.

Women! If you're looking for a safe place where you can share with other women of GOD, please join us on Facebook at Meet Him At The Well. Send a request to join, as it is a private group and we will get you in!

We pray over this channel, that it will be used to honor our Creator, Almighty GOD and to bless those who come here. We hope you will be encouraged by the messages and that you will always find comfort and strength in knowing that GOD is Who HE Says He IS!!! Much love and many hugs to you and yours! From both of us... Chuck and Vicky Adkins
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy