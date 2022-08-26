Discover “Direct Primary Care:” Independent Doctors Who Care and May Save Medicine





Today I learned about something I’ve wanted and could not find. Direct Primary Care—physicians who are independent and not beholden to the corruption of being part of medical clinics or medical organizations. I learned about Direct Primary Care from my guest, physician Katarina Lindley, DO, from Texas. She turns out to be a person who grew up under Tito’s dictatorsip in Yugoslavia, who knows the existence under tyranny, and came to America to be fully trained in primary care.





Her background gives Dr. Lindley a profound understanding of what it means to be American and to fight for our eroding freedoms, and she is doing so through many avenues, including the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.





If you like inspiration quietly and eloquently shared about the fate of medicine and America and how we must reinspire the American dream—you will love spending time with Dr. Kat Lindley.