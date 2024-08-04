Last night, Hezbollah carried out a massive rocket attack on territories in northern Israel. Several dozen rockets were aimed at Kiryat Shmona and Beit Hillel

In recent days, the situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border has significantly escalated, with Hezbollah declaring a new phase of confrontation with the Jewish state.

Last night, the Shiite group carried out a massive rocket attack on territories in northern Israel. Several dozen rockets were aimed at Kiryat Shmona and Beit Hillel, recently added to the list of regular targets. Hezbollah's statement said the strikes were in retaliation for the Israelis shelling populated areas in southern Lebanon.

Most of the rockets were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system, and there were no casualties on the ground. According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, after this, the Israeli Air Force struck the launch site in the area of the southern Lebanese Kafr Kila, from which the projectiles were fired, as well as Hezbollah infrastructure. In addition, near Mahmoudiya, drones attacked a bridge over the Litani River, which is important for Shiite logistics.

