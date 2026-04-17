4.17.26: LIVE FROM HOUSTON! THE NRA CONVENTION - VOICES OF 2A!

Strictly Speaking Unfiltered has been included among a select few radio/podcast shows from across the country to broadcast live from the NRA Annual Convention! "Voices of 2A" will be discussing our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms...and all the ancillary topics that come with it! Left wing assaults on gun rights...stand your ground...Castle Doctrine...responsible interactions with law enforcement...new firearm technology...and so much more! We will be live from 10-1 Eastern on Friday AND Saturday...and from 10-11 on Sunday morning! Join the chat and let's gooooo!!!!



Faith - Family - Freedom - Fortitude!



Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



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