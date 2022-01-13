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0113-2022-PART 1—OUR NEW ADJUSTABLE LEATHER CORDS FOR SHUNGITE PENDANTS AND PART 2--FIND OUT HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN NON-TOXIC ANTI-VIRAL, ANTI-BACTERIAL NOSE DROPS
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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74 views • January 13, 2022
In Part 1 Lynn and Stef introduce Stef’s newest innovation of adjustable leather cords for our shungite pendants. Why do you want to wear these pendants? We are in an electro-magnetic soup that negatively affects our beneficial energy fields. These shungite pendant combinations help reverse those negative effects. The order for the leather cord is an extra item when ordering the shungite pendants.

Just over the 6 minutes mark we have Part 2 on our January specially priced bundle of Virus Relief, New Tech Frequency Relief and Detox Relief. Lynn explains how to make effective, non-toxic nose drops and what to add to these three plasma energy waters.
Don’t forget our newest product Glutathione and why Glutathione is so important. You can take advantage of savings when ordering any of our vials this month by using the coupon word ‘plasma’ at checkout. This coupon does not apply to the Shungite products and is not good with other coupons or special offers such as the January 2022 special.

TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE INFORMATIVE REPORTS ABOUT PLASMA ENERGY CLICK THIS LINK https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=2863
Be sure to visit our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for our monthly specials. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others.

Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Keywords
leathershungitenon-toxicamazoniteadjustableplasma energynew tech frequency relieffluoritevirus relieflapisrose quartzdetox relief
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy