Asked if Trump thinks he’s Jesus, RFK Jr says he’s perfectly sane - Rep. Mark Takano

Asked if Trump thinks he’s Jesus, RFK Jr says he’s perfectly sane

💬 “The president is a bargainer and he knows how to make good deals,” the HHS secretary told Rep. Mark Takano in heated testimony after being asked whether Trump’s unhinged, F-bomb and blasphemy-laden laden social media posts raised any “questions about the president’s mental health.”

🗣 “Millions of Americans are now wondering if this president is delusional and thinks he is Jesus Christ. Mr. Secretary, given everything that I’ve shown you today, will you insist that President Trump undergo an assessment of his mental fitness and his emotional stability?”

💬 “Absolutely not,” Kennedy responded, assuring that “there hasn’t been a president who’s more sane or more stable” than his boss, in between sessions of zoning out and contemplating his life choices.

Adding, Rep. Mark Takano's link about this with his full video of this:

https://takano.house.gov/newsroom/press-releases/rfk-jr-refuses-mental-fitness-test-for-trump-dodges-25th-amendment-duty-under-takanos-questioning

