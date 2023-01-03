Mega Kombivideo Ich schicke mein Affidavit ans Bundesverfassungsgericht + Große Flyerverteilaktion

Ich dachte ich schnippel das alles für Euch mal zussammen. Downloaden und neu hochladen ist mit all meinen Videos erlaubt. Ich bediene mich ja auch mal hier und mal da. Ist alles Public Domain oder Creative Commons hier. Was das bedeutet könnt ihr googeln.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.